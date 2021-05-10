Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 986,624 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Duke Realty worth $128,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $45.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

