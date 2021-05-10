Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $223.40. 713,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,301,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

