Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 65,793 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,793 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,088 shares of company stock worth $3,168,675 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

