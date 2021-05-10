Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $89.42 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $89.42 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.