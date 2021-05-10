Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Tops $285,433.41

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $285,433.41 and $190,145.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

