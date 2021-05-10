Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. Approximately 5,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

