Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. Approximately 5,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

