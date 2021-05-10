East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

