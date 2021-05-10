Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 80,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

