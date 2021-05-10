Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
