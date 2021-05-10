Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $147.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.19.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

