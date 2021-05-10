EchoLink Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $588,052.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

