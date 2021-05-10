Ecolab (ECL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

5/4/2021 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

3/22/2021 – Ecolab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ecolab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.96. 1,145,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.