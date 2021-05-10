Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

