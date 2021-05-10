Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.85% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.59 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.