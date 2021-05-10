Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

EIX stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

