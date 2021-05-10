Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.