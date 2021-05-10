Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Editas Medicine traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.94. 3,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,247,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

