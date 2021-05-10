Eight Capital Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$47.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.92 on Monday, reaching C$44.84. 237,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$18.53 and a 1-year high of C$44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.46.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
