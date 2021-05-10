Eight Capital Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$47.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.92 on Monday, reaching C$44.84. 237,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$18.53 and a 1-year high of C$44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.46.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6100002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

