Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $34,595.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.21 or 0.00650771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,639,214 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

