Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$312,140.46 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$908,536.60.

Peter Dubois Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$47,287.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12.

ELD stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.29. 770,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.46. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.84.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

