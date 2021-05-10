Electrify.Asia Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $205,284.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

