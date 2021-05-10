Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $19,529,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

