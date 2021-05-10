Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 105,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 234,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

