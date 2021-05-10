Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $247.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $274,682.48 and $247.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.36 or 0.07237397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00195533 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,713,429 coins and its circulating supply is 44,662,098 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

