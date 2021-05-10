Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBO stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,537. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

