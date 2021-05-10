Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,431,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.