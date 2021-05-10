Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.55. 63,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

