Elrond Price Reaches $171.44 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $106.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $171.44 or 0.00307737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005551 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,680,693 coins and its circulating supply is 17,434,158 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

