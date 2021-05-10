ELTCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $117,707.56 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $117,707.56 and $22,809.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.