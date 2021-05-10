Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Achieves $399,101.23

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $399,101.23 and approximately $2.03 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

