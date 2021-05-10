EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of EMCOR Group worth $55,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

