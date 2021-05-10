Emercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $17,282.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,413,815 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

