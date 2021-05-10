eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Acquires A$27,034.82 in Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) insider Mathew Walker bought 932,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,034.82 ($19,310.58).

eMetals Company Profile

eMetals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, gold, and base metals. The company holds 100% interests in three prospective exploration projects, including the Nardoo Well project, which covers an area of 131 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Twin Hills gold mine that comprises an area of approximately 30 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Cookes Creek project that covers an area of 51 square kilometers in the East Pilbara of Western Australia.

