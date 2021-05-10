eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Buys A$48,600.72 in Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,567,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.72 ($34,714.80).
Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mathew Walker bought 932,235 shares of eMetals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,034.82 ($19,310.58).
