Eminer Price Down 51.5% Over Last Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $2.81 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

