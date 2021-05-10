Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $357,991.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

