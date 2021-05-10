Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.48. Endo International shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 23,814 shares.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

