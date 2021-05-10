ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDRA stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

