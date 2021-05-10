Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after acquiring an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

