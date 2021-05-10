Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

ENR opened at $50.53 on Monday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

