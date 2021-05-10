Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

