Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.51. 577,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.