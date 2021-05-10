EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

