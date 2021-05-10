Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 10%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 648,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,250,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

