Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.71, but opened at $68.17. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet shares last traded at $67.96, with a volume of 40 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

