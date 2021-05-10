EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $521.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $521.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.20.

EPAM stock opened at $460.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.03. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

