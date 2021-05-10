Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

