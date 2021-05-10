Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $4.49 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00008023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.