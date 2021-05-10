Equifax (EFX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,030. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Equifax by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

