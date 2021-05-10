Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $827.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $713.45 on Monday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

